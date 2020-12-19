Amit Shah reaches West Bengal for two-day visit, welcomed by BJP leaders at Kolkata airport

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah reached Kolkata at around 1 am on Saturday for his two-day visit to the state.

He was welcomed at Kolkata airport by several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh.

"Reached Kolkata! I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar & Syama Prasad Mookerjee," Shah wrote on Twitter.

His visit comes at a time when several MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress have resigned from the state Assembly. There are speculations of Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP. Adhikari, who had earlier resigned as a minister, resigned from the Legislative Assembly and left the ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday.

Shah will start his trip with a visit to Ramakrishna Mission Ashram on Saturday. He is also scheduled to meet a farmer family and have lunch with them. On the day, he will address a public rally on Midnapore College ground in Paschim Medinipur district.

On the second day of his trip, Shah will visit Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district, where he will pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, followed by an interaction with media.

The minister is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum, where he will have lunch with the family of a Baul singer. Later he will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from hanuman mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle.

Shah is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum.