Amit Shah proposes in Rajya Sabha to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday proposed in the Rajya Sabha to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, ending the special status to the state.

Shah moved the amendment amid uproar by opposition members. Shah said: "I am presenting the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir except the first clause 370 (1)."Following his speech amid bedlam, the House was adjourned.