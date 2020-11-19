Amit Shah likely to meet Rajinikanth on Nov 21 in Chennai

According to reports, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to meet actor Rajinikanth on November 21 in Chennai.

The report assumes significance in view of BJP trying to expand its base in Tamil Nadu after winning assembly elections in Bihar, sweeping by-polls in Gujarat, Karnataka, winning majority of seats in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and also the one byelection held in Telangana.

The BJP is also eyeing West Best assembly elections 2021.

Amit Shah will hold meetings with party leaders in Tamil Nadu to take stock of poll preparedness in the state.

It is being speculated that both Amit Shah and Rajinikanth may discuss poll pact.

Earlier, there were also reports that Rajinikanth may announce his party in November or just before the polls.

Assembly elections are due in April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu. This will be the first big elections in Tamil Nadu without J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.