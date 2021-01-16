Amit Shah lays foundation stone of Bhadravathi RAF Centre

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the Bhadravathi Rapid Action Force Centre in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa was present at the bhoomipoojan ceremony on the campus.

In his address, the Union Home Minister lauded the contribution of RAF in the maintenance of peace and order across the country and remarked RAF men have earned trust and credibility owing to expertise and excellence which became the reason for invitation from the UN in the peacekeeping missions in 2006, CRPF said.

Dr AP Maheswari, DGP of CRPF expressed gratitude to the government for allocating land to CRPF and to the people for giving the force a place in their hearts. The DG said RAF is people-friendly.