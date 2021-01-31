Amit Shah joins Howrah rally through video conferencing, says people of Bengal will never forgive Mamata Banerjee

Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh who joined BJP yesterday were present on the stage with Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Kailash Vijayvargiya at Dumurjala stadium in Howrah during the rally.

Further speaking at the rally, Shah said that the leaders of Trinamool Congress and other parties are joining Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal. "Mamata di has done injustice to people of State. She will find herself alone by the time election happens," he added.

Addressing his first rally after joining BJP, Rajib Banerjee said, "We want double engine government in West Bengal. We want Bharatiya Janata Party government at both the Centre and State for Sonar Bangla." The rally comes a day after former West Bengal Minister Rajib Banerjee, who had resigned from Trinamool Congress joined BJP along with two other MLAs in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

MLAs Baishali Dalmiya and Prabir Ghoshal, former Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborty and Bengali actor Rudraneel Ghosh also joined BJP at the residence of Union Home Minister in New Delhi.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are expected in April-May this year. However, no dates have been announced by Election Commission yet.

BJP is seeking to come to power in the state and has been extensively campaigning over the past few months.

(With inputs from ANI)