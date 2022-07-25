Amit Shah, J P Nadda to be in Patna for two-day BJP event from July 30-31

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda (R) and Union Home Minister Amit Shah (L) |

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Bihar for a two-day visit, Saturday and Sunday (July 30-31), to preside over the conference of office bearers of different cells of the party.

The party has organised a road show from the airport to JP square near Gandhi Maidan which will be led by Nadda. In Patna, Nadda will first visit the Takhat Harmandir Saheb, the birthplace of the tenth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Govind Singh and later will listen to the 'Man Ki Baat' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kangan Ghat on the banks of the Ganga.

The state unit of the BJP held a meeting of the senior leaders on Sunday and decided to have a grand welcome to 750 delegates coming from other states.

Bihar BJP spokesperson Rajib Ranjan said the delegates from outside the state would be facilitated to visit different districts to observe the working of the BJP at booth levels. The leaders will also visit places of religious and spiritual importance in the state.

Ranjan claimed that the Patna conference will be the first launching pad for the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign. He recalled the 2014 Lok Sabha campaign had also taken off from Patna.

