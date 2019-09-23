Amit Shah instructs ministers of BJP-ruled states to spread awareness on steps taken to boost economy

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday directed chief ministers and deputy ministers of party-ruled states and Union Ministers to hold press conferences to spread awareness about the announcement made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding a slew of tax exemptions, sources said.

Under this initiative, BJP leaders in all the states are supposed to inform and educate the public about the government's effort taken to boost the economy and the importance of such steps in creating jobs and new opportunities for industrialists.

Apart from this, finance and industrial ministers of the states are instructed to do at least three press conferences each welcoming decision taken by the Finance Minister by September 26, they said.

State leaders are supposed to do multiple meetings with industrialist and small and medium-sized enterprises to apprise them of the benefits and future opportunities.

Senior leaders are instructed to write articles in newspapers and magazines on the benefits of new policies and announcements. Social media will also work as strong platform in this direction.

Earlier, Shah, Sitharaman and Nadda had conducted a detailed video conference on the same subject.

On Septemeber 20, Sitharaman had announced a slew of tax exemptions, including slash in corporate tax for domestic companies and new local manufacturing companies through an ordinance.