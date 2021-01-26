Amit Shah holds meeting with senior officials, takes stock of law and order situation in Delhi after farmer protests

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with senior officials from the Home Ministry to take stock of the law and order situation in the national capital, following intense clashes between protesting farmers and Delhi police that even reached the Red Fort.

According to sources in the government, since this morning the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been getting hourly updates and has been monitoring the situation in Delhi. Senior Delhi police officials briefed Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla about the situation in the afternoon, sources informed.

This comes after the Ministry ordered the suspension of internet services at Delhi's border points - Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and areas adjoining these protest hubs due to the tense security situation in the national capital.