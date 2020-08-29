Amit Shah health update: Home Minister to be discharged soon says AIIMS

Home Minister Amit Shah who had earlier contacted COVID-19 is currently admitted to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. He had been admitted on August 18 for post-COVID-19 care.
Now, the Hospital has said in a statement that Shah is "likely to be discharged in a short time".
The Home Minister had tested positive for the virus at the beginning of the month, on August 2. Taking to Twitter at the time he had assured that his health was "fine" and that he was being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors.
Since then, it has been a long road to a complete recovery for Shah. He tested negative for the virus on August 14 but was soon after admitted to AIIMS Delhi after "complaining of fatigue and body ache".
While he had taken part in Independence Day festivities, he was rea-admitted to the hospital on the 18th.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)