Amit Shah gives health update, says he is 'not suffering from any disease'

Amid rumours going around that Home Minister Amit Shah is suffering from bone cancer, Shah on Friday clarified that he is completely healthy and is not suffering from any disease. "I am totally healthy and not suffering from any disease," he said and added that the rumours about his ill health are wrong.

The Home Minister posted his statement on Twitter. He wrote, "From the last few days, some friends on social media are spreading rumours about my health. Some even tweeted that I had died."

"The country is going through the coronavirus pandemic and because of being the Home Minister, I had to work late night and hence, didn't find any time for the rumours," he said.

Amit Shah said he wishes all those spreading rumours about his ill health should concentrate on their work and let him focus on his.