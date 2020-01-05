Amit Shah clarifies on viral fake post, says it's our number, not Netflix's

After BJP released its toll free number for the public to give a missed call to register their support for the Act. What's funny is that netizens took to Twitter and said " Call 8866288662 for free Netflix subscription." Guess what? Funnily enough people did call on the number and accidentally got them registered as CAA-supporters.

Home Minister Amit Shah, however "clarified" that the number did not belong to Netflix but it is BJP's toll-free number.

"Since y'day rumours are being spread that the number (toll-free number launched by BJP to garner support for #CitizenshipAct) belongs to some channel called, Netflix. I would like to clarify that the number never belonged to Netflix rather it is BJP's toll-free number," Shah said.

Earlier, the BJP had released a toll-free number (8866288662) for the public to give a missed call to register their support for the Act.

"This campaign is aimed to do away with misgivings about the CAA. People can give a missed call to toll-free number 8866288662 and extend their support to the new law," said BJP leader Anil Jain while speaking to media in New Delhi.

"We are taking steps to eliminate confusion regarding the CAA. We will connect with 3 crore households on the same," he added.

It should be noted that as part of the campaign senior leaders as well as elected representatives will reach out to the people in 'door to door' campaigns and explain to them the provisions of the CAA.