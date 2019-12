Amit Shah asks party leaders to set up offices in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched 'AAP ka Report Card', which describes the top 10 achievements of the government in the past five years. The report card will be taken to 35 lakh households in the Capital as part of a door-to-door campaign, the party said.

AAP’s national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told Hindustan Times, “It is rather strange because the AAP has offices in all unauthorised colonies. People will definitely link this move of the BJP with the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. Shows that so far the BJP has ignored unauthorised colonies in Delhi despite ruling the municipal corporations and all the seven parliamentary seats”.

The AAP in its report report said, "The education budget is nearly tripled from Rs 6,600 crore to 15,600 crores. More than 20,000 new classrooms were made. In 2019, in class 12, the government schools show better results than private schools with 96.2 per cent results in comparison to 93 per cent of private schools." The AAP said that WiFi, hotspot work has begun and within six months 11,000 hotspot zones will be created. "Every household is provided with free electricity. Every consumer got free electricity up to 200 units. Free water up to 20,000 litre per month reached every household. The water bill of more than 14 lakh houses came nil," the report said.