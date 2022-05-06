Amit Shah asks BJP leaders to learn to ‘fight’ from Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: At a closed door administrative meeting at a hotel in Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the party leaders to learn to ‘fight’ from her.

According to party sources, Shah claimed that after a stiff fight against the former CPI (M) government, Mamata came to power in West Bengal.

“Even I have 50 cases against me out of which there are several murder cases. One should see the fight and struggle of Mamata Banerjee and those who think that sitting silently one can help BJP prosper then they must go back home,” said the sources quoting Shah.

The sources also mentioned that when the BJP leaders had asked the Union Home Minister to expedite the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in several cases to which Shah said that the probe of the Central agencies will take its own course.

“The Central government cannot do anything over the central agencies probe. If any state leaders think that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he and BJP national president JP Nadda can make BJP fight the battle against TMC then the state leaders are wrong as the state leaders should reach out to the grassroots level to strengthen the organization,” further quoted the party sources.

The BJP sources also mentioned that several MPs and MLAs had asked for imposing section 356 in the state to which the Union Home Minister answered in negative.

BJP sources also mentioned that Shah said that he will often visit the state to take stock of the works done by the party.

Meanwhile, the state BJP from next week will start a socio-economic survey at all the constituencies won by BJP to assess whether the benefits of the central government has reached them.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:35 PM IST