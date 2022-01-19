Amit Palekar will be AAP's chief ministerial face for Goa Assembly elections, says Arvind Kejriwal

Amit Palekar will be Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial face for the Goa Assembly elections, party chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Amit Palekar will be AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Goa Assembly polls. Amit Palekar is an advocate by profession and comes from the Bhandari community," said the Delhi Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Amit Palekar has assured a corruption-free Goa and promised to bring back the glory which the State lost in the last 20 years.

"I am guaranteeing you a Corruption-free Goa. We will get back Goa's lost glory. A Goa everyone dreamt of. Goa which lost its identity in the last 20 years, we promise to get back that Goa. I will keep every word that I have said and that is my guarantee," said Palekar.

Earlier, Kejriwal had held door-to-door campaigning on Sunday in Cortalim village of Goa, which is scheduled to go to the polls this February.

As a part of the campaign, Kejriwal along with other party members was seen interacting with voters in Cortalim. Pamphlets were distributed to the voters during the campaign.

Kejriwal has promised cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman above the age of 18 years if his party came to power in the state in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Kejriwal said, "Griha Aadhar benefit for women will be increased from Rs 1500 to Rs 2500 per month. Rs 1000 per month will be given to every female over 18 years. This is the biggest and the most effective women empowerment programme in the world."

"They say Kejriwal is giving 'freebies'. Till date, only ministers used to get freebies on taxpayers' money. What leaders are getting is a freebie, what people are getting is their right," he added.

AAP has announced to contest all 40 seats in BJP-ruled Goa, where elections are due in next year. Apart from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Shiv Sena and other parties will also be in the fray.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Earlier today, AAP announced its Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:21 PM IST