Amit Malviya attacks 'hotshot' journalist who 'helped' write Congress manifesto

Amit Malviya is well known for his strong social media presence and proclivity towards speaking his mind on any topic that strikes him. The BJP IT cell chief has also landed himself in controversies over his comments, some of which have later turned out to be misleading or incorrect.
On Monday, in a series of tweets, the BJP leader took on a journalist -- a hotshot reporter-editor who majors for a national paper -- and spoke about the invididual's "secret double life".
"There is a hotshot reporter-editor who majors for a national paper, writes on defence, foreign affairs, national politics, occasionally law, walks around (or drives around in SUV) wearing his anti-Govt stance on his sleeves. All good. But he has an (open) secret double life," he begins.
Without taking any names, Malviya claimed that the man had formerly belonged to a "more honorable profession".
"He uses his contacts and associations in his old line to pick up information. Some of it appears in his writings, much is commercially bartered and politically garnished," another tweet adds.
The tweets then take a turn towards the topic of the Congress party, with Malviya alleging that "our man provides inputs for Prince Pappu’s tweets and video chats to self".
"He handles the social media accounts of key Congress spokies. Has the passwords, tweets on their behalf. They find out later that they’ve officially tweeted stuff they don’t even understand the ABC of," he contended.
According to the BJP IT Cell Chief, this journalist had also had a "major role" in drafting the manifesto of the Congress party and its security doctrine for 2019.
"Paid 10 lakhs for the hatchet job. Was negotiating more, including funding for a ‘strategic company’, if Congress came to power," he alleged.
From junkets and foreign gigs to "friendly meetings with strange agencies from other parts", life for this journalist, Malviya says, is "good".
"Easy these days to combine disinformation, side deals and secularism! Especially, if you still have a hotshot ‘neutral’ newspaper job; and even win awards given by your own firm," he notes.
