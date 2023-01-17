Amit Chavda appointed leader of Congress legislature party in Gujarat

e-Paper Get App
Jal khambataUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
State Congress President Amit Chavda | ANI Photo
New Delhi: Former Gujarat president Amit Chavda was on Tuesday appointed the leader of the legislature party in Gujarat Assembly and Shailesh Parmar its deputy leader.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal informed the Gujarat Assembly secretariat to appoint its "authorised person" as leader of the legislature party in the state.

Chavda, 46, is the five-term MLA from Anand District in central Gujarat. He won from Anlakav seat in Anand, defeating BJP's Gujabsinh Padhiyar.

Parmar, 53, won his fourth election last year from Danilimda seat in Ahmedabad district, defeating BJP's Naresh Vyas.

