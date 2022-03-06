Amidst Uttar Pradesh polls, AIMIM candidate attacked in Azamgarh, Asaduddin Owaisi blames Samajwadi Party

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday claimed that his party candidate Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali amidst Uttar Pradesh polls was allegedly attacked by the Samajwadi Party (SP) workers in Azamgarh city last night who were in a 'drunken' state.

Asaduddin Owaisi's party has formally lodged a complaint in Kotwali police station against 8 nominated and dozens of unknown SP workers.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi wrote in Hindi, which loosely translated to Hindi reads, "Last night [Saturday] at 1:30 pm our candidate Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali Sahab was attacked by SP workers in Mohalla Kot Chauraha of Azamgarh city. The attackers were in a drunken state. Jamali sahib's 2 accomplices have been seriously injured. Alhamdulillah Shah Alam Sahab is safe."

In a subsequent tweet, Owaisi wrote, "SP has become a victim of panic. We are not afraid of bullets and sticks. @ECISVEEP @azamgarhpolice For peaceful voting, strict action is necessary against these anti-social elements. We have also lodged a complaint."

कल रात 1:30 बजे आज़मगढ़ शहर के मोहल्ला कोट चौराहा में हमारे प्रत्याशी शाह आलम उर्फ़ गुड्डु जमाली साहब पर सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने हमला किया। हमलावर नशे की हालत में थे। जमाली साहब के 2 साथी गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। अलहमदुलिल्लाह शाह आलम साहब सुरक्षित हैं। 1/2 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 6, 2022

Shah Alam, who is a two-time MLA from Mubarakpur, narrated the whole incident at a press conference on Sunday.

Shah Alam won twice, in 2012 and 2017 on the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) ticket, before leaving the party in November 2021. He reportedly met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for a ticket, but when refused a ticket, he joined Owaisi.

Notably, another AIMIM leader Shamsad Pathan from party's Gujarat unit was attacked and injured by a group of people after he intervened in a fight in a market in Ahmedabad.

Shamshad Pathan, who was recently made vice president of AIMIM's Gujarat unit, has been hospitalized and his condition is stable.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 08:29 PM IST