Amidst polling season, Rajinikanth conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke award

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth, Tamil filmdom’s reigning demigod, was on Thursday chosen for this year’s Dadasaheb Phalke award, the highest recognition in the world of cinema in India.

“Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality…that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thanking everyone, Rajinikanth gratefully acknowledged the role of Raj Bagathur, the driver of the bus in Bengaluru in which the actor was a conductor, his elder brother Sathyanarayanan and ace film director K Balachandar (the last Dadasaheb Phalke recipient from Tamil Nadu), in his transition to the silver screen.

This incidentally is the first national film award that Rajinikanth has bagged. While he has been conferred the Padma awards, he had not won any national awards for his performances so far. In contrast, fellow traveller in the film world, Kamal Haasan had bagged three national awards for best actor.

Rajinikanth started off as a screen villain and had done some fine portrayals displaying various emotions as an actor in classic films like Mullum Malarum and Aaril irundhi aravadhu varai before he was sucked into the stereotypical role of a mass entertainer with an unmatched style and action. He is known to handle comedy scripts with ease as well.

Despite there being no denial that he and Kamal Haasan are perhaps the only actors to rule Kollywood for nearly four decades, Thursday’s announcement in the midst of an election season did trigger a debate.