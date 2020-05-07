Amid Twitter talk of switch to BJP, Abhishek Manu Singhvi says 'thanks for making me the centre of your world'

Over the past few days, there has been talk on Twitter of a "distinguished lawyer" shifting from the Congress to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)
Journalist Swati Chaturvedi, on Wednesday, took to Twitter and wrote, "A distinguished lawyer from the congress is currently negotiating with Amit Shah a shift to the BJP. Will happen before the monsoon session of Parliament."
Repeating the same, journalist Seema Pasha, on Thursday said that one senior Congress leader and a few younger ones are jumping ship and joining the BJP. "The senior #Congress #leader who is one of the party’s national spokesperson and top legal eagle received an offer he couldn’t turn down," she added.
"Apart from money, what more can you use to lure someone who is already a RS member? Attorney General’s position?" Pasha further said.
However, the journalists didn't take any names directly but the adjectives in their tweets were enough for other Twitter users to drive to the conclusion that their tweets were aimed at Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Singhvi, is a lawyer and Congress' Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal.
Meanwhile, Singhvi on Thursday cleared the air by retweeting a tweet from Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. Surjewala, in a reply to Seema Pasha said, "These sources of information are aimed at spreading canards intended to tarnish reputations. We reject them with the contempt they deserve."
Later, Singhvi posted a picture of a quote which read, "For all of you who GOSSIP about me: THANKS FOR MAKING ME THE CENTRE OF YOUR WORLD."
