Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, weekend curfew imposed in Delhi: Here's all you need to know

SOP on preventive measures in Weekly Markets to contain spread of COVID-19

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay home. The concerned local authorities to advise accordingly.

The generic measures include simple public health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of COVID-19. These measures need to be observed by all

Vendors/ Customers in these places at all times.

These include:

i. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible .

ii. Use of face covers I masks to be made mandatory.

iii. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be made wherever feasible.

iv. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one's mouth and nose while coughing / sneezing with a tissue ./ handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used issued properly.

V. Self-Monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline.

vi. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

vii. Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all.

viii. Only asymptomatic customers, visitors shall be allowed.

ix. The face cover/ mask has to be worn at all times inside the Weekly Market

X. Large gatherings I congregations continue to remain prohibited.

In case of a suspect or confirmed case in the Weekly Markets:

a. Place the ilr person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

b. Provide a mask/ face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor.

c. Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline.

d. A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and according further action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.

e. Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.