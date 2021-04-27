Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Section 144 imposed in Srinagar

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Srinagar, the Depty Commissioner of district has imposed Section 144 CrPc within the municipal limits of the district to contain further spread of the infection. Besides, assembly of five or more persons is banned with immediate effect in the district.

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,164 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 1,66,054, while 25 fatalities over the last 24 hours took the toll to 2,197, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 1,030 were from the Jammu division and 2,134 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 1,144 cases, followed by 489 in Jammu district and 197 in Baramulla district.