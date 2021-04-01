Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, private primary and secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh to go back to online mode

Lucknow: Amid the second surge of coronavirus, all private primary and secondary schools in the state have decided to go back to online classes when schools reopen on April 5.

Anil Agarwal, the President of the Unaided Private Schools’ Association (UPSA) said that management of about 200 unaided primary schools have decided to go back to online classes from April 5 when schools reopen after extended Holi holidays declared by the state government.

Agarwal said that the decision was taken after the second wave of coronavirus hit the state. “We are back to March-April last year like situation when the schools were declared closed after the virus spread in epidemic form across the state. It is difficult to enforce Covid guidelines with tiny tots,” he pointed out.

Agarwal said that some of the primary schools may adopt the ‘hybrid model’ for Classes VI to VIII. “Some schools may allow offline classes on alternate days for Classes VI to VIII,”he claimed.

Primary and Secondary schools were declared closed by the state government from March 24 to 31 for Holi holidays amid the second surge of coronavirus. When cases continued to spike, the state government further extended Holi holidays till April 4.