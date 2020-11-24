Amid surge in cases, Amit Shah launches mobile RT-PCR lab in Delhi to conduct free COVID-19 tests

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a mobile laboratory that will conduct free RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Delhi. The results for these real-time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests will be available in six to eight hours.

The RT-PCR testing mobile laboratory, a joint initiative of the SpiceHealth and the government, came up after Amit Shah stepped in to fight the recent spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi with close coordination of various wings of the Centre and the Delhi government.

According to reports, the cost of the test is Rs 499 and it will be borne by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The rate for an RT-PCR test in other laboratories was fixed at Rs 2,400 by a government-appointed committee and the report is normally available in 24-48 hours. In the first phase, 20 labs will be established with the capacity of processing 3,000 tests per day.

On November 20, the Union home ministry had said the capacity of daily RT-PCR tests in Delhi was increased to 37,200. A total of 30,735 RT-PCR tests were conducted in Delhi on November 19 and the number of such tests carried out on November 15 was just 12,055, the home ministry had said.