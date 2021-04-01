Amid sporadic violence between TMC and BJP, phase 2 of West Bengal Elections end: A look at highlights of the day

Kolkata: Amidst sporadic violence during the second phase of polls where 30 constituencies went to polls, the second phase also saw huge turnout of voters.

With an average of 80 percent of overall turnout, the high octane Nandigram itself saw 81 percent turnout despite the violence. Till 5 pm the West Midnapore recorded 78 percent vote and East Midnapore 81 percent, South 24 Parganas records 80 percent and Bankura recorded 83 percent votes.

The day started smoothly with peaceful voting reported from all the booths of 30 constituencies, but as the day progressed, reports of violence started coming in from different poll-bound areas. Actor-turned politician and TMC’s candidate from Chandipur Soham Chakraborty’s car was attacked in Hooghly by alleged BJP cadres.