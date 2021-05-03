Amid shortage, COVID-19 vaccination stalled in West Bengal

Kolkata: Several, both, government-run and private hospitals in Kolkata had floated notice that they are stopping the COVID-19 vaccination camp for a while as there is shortage of vaccines in the state.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked the BJP led central government to immediately release vaccines to every state so that everyone can get vaccinated immediately.

The TMC supremo also threatened the Central government that if the vaccine demand is not fulfilled then she might agitate in front of Gandhi statue in Kolkata’s Mayo road.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh urged everyone to take their own safety measures as complete lockdown will disrupt the economic condition of the state.