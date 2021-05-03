Amid shortage, COVID-19 vaccination stalled in West Bengal

Kolkata: Several, both, government-run and private hospitals in Kolkata had floated notice that they are stopping the COVID-19 vaccination camp for a while as there is shortage of vaccines in the state.
Addressing the media, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked the BJP led central government to immediately release vaccines to every state so that everyone can get vaccinated immediately.
The TMC supremo also threatened the Central government that if the vaccine demand is not fulfilled then she might agitate in front of Gandhi statue in Kolkata’s Mayo road.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh urged everyone to take their own safety measures as complete lockdown will disrupt the economic condition of the state.
Incidentally, the apex court on Monday said that the only way to break the chain and curb the pandemic is to impose complete lockdown.
Though several states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh had imposed complete lockdown, the West Bengal government though ordered for a partial lockdown but the TMC supremo said that after taking the oath she will sit with the officers to discuss ways to deal with the pandemic.
Several doctors of the state are also in favor of either complete lockdown or containment zones with strict vigil so that no social gatherings are made.
Notably, in the last 24 hours West Bengal has reported 17,501 fresh COVID-19 cases with 98 new deaths.
