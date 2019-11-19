Amid row, Naidu asks Rajya Sabha secretariat to revisit new dress code of marshals

A day after facing flak, on Tuesday Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has asked the Rajya Sabha secretariat to revisit the new dress code of marshals. Naidu says he has received some observations on the new uniform from some politicians as well as certain well meaning people.
While the uniform change in the Upper House — said to be the first in five decades — was apparently because the marshals wanted a modern look, the new uniform caused outrage because of its resemblance to that of Army officials.
Customarily, the presiding officer of the House is flanked by two marshals who march ahead of the chairman to announce the commencement of proceedings and also assist the chair in organising the desk and bringing up order papers. The uniforms were dark blue, with shoulder insignias, gold buttons and gold aiguillette -- ornamental braided cord worn on army or academic uniforms. The peaked cap resembles one worn by Army officers of the rank of Brigadier and above.
