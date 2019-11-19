Amid row, Naidu asks Rajya Sabha secretariat to revisit new dress code of marshals

A day after facing flak, on Tuesday Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has asked the Rajya Sabha secretariat to revisit the new dress code of marshals. Naidu says he has received some observations on the new uniform from some politicians as well as certain well meaning people.

While the uniform change in the Upper House — said to be the first in five decades — was apparently because the marshals wanted a modern look, the new uniform caused outrage because of its resemblance to that of Army officials.