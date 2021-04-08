Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh goes under lockdown for the weekend - Here's what we know

In recent weeks, India's COVID-19 case tally has reached record highs, with most states reeling under what is being called a second wave of the pandemic. Against this backdrop, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday that the state would be going under a brief lockdown.

From 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday morning, all urban areas of the state will be under a lockdown. "For cities where cases have increased, appropriate action will be taken after meeting of crisis management group. We're making containment areas in big cities," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying.

While reports have dubbed it a 'complete lockdown' it is unclear whether this will be similar to the pan-India lockdown of a year ago. Details about the magnitude of restrictions is yet to be released.