Amid rising coronavirus cases Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu attends rally with over 1000 people to please rain gods

Bengaluru: Flouting all COVID-19 containment norms and setting a bad example, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu attended a huge rally to please rain gods in parched Chitradurga even as the state recorded the highest single day spike in coronavirus cases with 388 people testing positive.

Sriramulu is the fresh entrant to a list of people in power in BJP-ruled State who have thrown Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coronavirus prevention directives and caution out of the window. Right from Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who attended a crowded wedding, to Union Minster Sadananda Gowda who refused to undergo mandatory quarantine and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar Reddy who frolicked in a swimming pool with his children to former CM Kumaraswamy who held his son Nikhil’s grand wedding during lockdown, Karnataka has a long list of COVID-19 norm-breakers that seems to be only swelling in both number and scale.

Sriramulu attended the rally of over 1000 boisterous supporters in style and mask-less. He was welcomed by a jostling crowd with a huge garland made of apples. Nobody in the crowd wore masks.

The procession was part of an event called ‘Baagina Arpane’, to pay offerings to the Vedavathi River to be filled with rain water.

Facing flak, Sriramulu claimed that the procession was not part of a scheduled programme. “I want to give as much awareness to the people as possible. This programme was not a scheduled programme. I was just going to come here and leave but the workers gathered,” he told the media.

Ironically, at the event, he requested people who had gathered to follow social distancing and wear masks, while not wearing one himself.

“I request all of you to follow social distancing. We have passed guidelines and people should wear masks and use sanitisers,” Sriramulu said.

Though the Minister resides in Ballari district, he is an MLA from Molakalmuru constituency in Chitradurga, which borders his home district.

Congress spokesperson VS Ugrappa slammed the Health Minister and demanded a case be filed against him. “Sriramulu is a government representative. He has violated the law. A case should be filed against him,” he said

This is not the first time Sriramulu has landed in trouble. In March he held a lavish nine-day wedding for his daughter, ending in a mega event at Bengaluru's sprawling Palace Grounds.

Meanwhile, Karnataka saw a record single-day spike in cases with 388 people testing positive. The worst affected district was Udupi with 150 cases followed by Kalburgi 100 and Belagavi 51. This has taken the total to 3796 with 52 deaths.