Amid rising coronavirus cases, Delhi govt reduces home quarantine period for asymptomatic people to 7 days

The Delhi government has reduced the home quarantine period of asymptomatic persons to seven days, instead of 14 days, for passengers arriving by trains or otherwise entering the capital.

The Delhi Government has modified its May 25 order, stipulating 14 days, in the order issued on Wednesday by the DDMA.

The order from Chief Secretary said that all concerned authorities at airport, bus stations and railways will submit a daily list of passengers to the office of Principal Secretary, Revenue, who will forward this list to the District Magistrates concerned and they will ensure the mandatory seven day quarantine to the incoming passengers.

Delhi reported 1,513 more positive patients on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 23,645.