Amid rising cases, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declares working journalists as frontline COVID warriors

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared working journalists of the state as ‘frontline COVID warriors' for providing seamless news feed.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said that working journalists are doing a great service to State by providing seamless news feed, making people aware on COVID-related issues and they're great support for war against COVID-19.
According to a statement by the CMO, the decision will benefit 6,944 working journalists of the state. As many as 6,944 working journalists of the state have been covered under Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana. They are receiving health insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each.
Besides, an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh is also being provided to the next of kin of journalists who died of COVID-19 while performing their duties.
Odisha recorded 8,015 new COVID-19 cases, 5,634 recoveries and related 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Sunday.
(With inputs from Agencies)
