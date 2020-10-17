Amid rise in crimes against women in UP, Yogi launches 'Mission Shakti' campaign from Balrampur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attended the launch of a new programme for women's safety in the state. Launched on Navratri, the six month long "Mission Shakti" programme will reportedly end on the day of Vasanta Navratri in April.

"To pay homage to the victim of a very unfortunate incident, I decided to kick-off Mission Shakti campaign from Balrampur and I'm extremely delighted to launch this programme. Mission Shakti aims at guaranteeing security and respect for every woman in the state," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister added that there would now be a separate room now for women complainants in 1535 police stations across the state. Here, a female police constable would attend to them and urgent action would be taken. "Culprits of crimes against women will be punished swiftly," he said.