Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh to screen select inter-state travellers at borders: Here's all you need to know

After Maharashtra and Karnataka, who were first to put restrictions on people travelling from other states, Madhya Pradesh too has decided to keep an eye on those travelling from the high-risk state.

In last few days the country is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 active cases across the country, mainly due to a spike in the number of daily infections in Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 294 coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 2,59,721, while no death was reported from the state in the last 24 hours.

While, Maharashtra reported 5,210 fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday. The state -- has witnessed an upsurge in COVID- 19 cases since February 10 -- reported 6,112 infections last Friday (February 19).

So in order to control the infection in the state, Madhya Pradesh has imposed some additional restrictions on passengers from Maharashtra.

Here's a look at the additional restrictions:

With coronavirus cases showing an upward trend in Maharashtra, people coming to Madhya Pradesh from the neighbouring state will be subjected to thermal screening, government officials said on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued directives in this regard while reviewing the coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh at a meeting in the state secretariat on Monday.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the meeting told officials to start health examination of persons coming in Madhya Pradesh through districts bordering Maharashtra.

After the Chief Minister's order, the Home Department issued directives for authorities of districts bordering Maharashtra. One of the directives asked district collectors to ensure temperature-based screening of people coming from Maharashtra.

Thermal screening involves checking the body temperature of a person to ascertain if he/she has symptoms of viral infections.

The Home Department asked districts bordering Maharashtra to hold meeting of their crisis management group on Tuesday and take appropriate decisions in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation. It said a large number of devotees from Maharashtra visit fairs in the central state organised on the occasion of Mahashivratri (which falls on March 11 this year).

The department has also asked the district authorities to take action against those not wearing face masks and violating social distancing norms.

(With inputs from PTI)