Amid rise in COVID-19 cases, Delhi HC orders district courts to take up only urgent matters via video conference

"It is further ordered that all other matters listed before Delhi district courts be adjourned en bloc by respective courts and information in this regard be uploaded on the website(s) of Delhi district courts," the order, issued by the office of the Delhi High Court Registrar General, Manoj Jain, said.

On April 8, the high court had decided that from April 9 to April 23 it will take up matters "through virtual mode only" in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases. A similar direction was issued to the district courts also on April 8.

From March 25 last year, the functioning of the high court and district courts was restricted and no physical hearing was being conducted due to the spread of COVID-19. Partial physical hearings were resumed in September last year and complete physical hearings were restarted in March.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.