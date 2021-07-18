Amid rift in Punjab Congress, PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar to hold urgent meeting on Monday

Amid intense tussle in the Punjab Congress, PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar has called an urgent meeting of 80 MLAs and 23 district presidents at Chandigarh on Monday.
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar is holding the meeting ahead of the likely revamp of the state unit.
In a statement here on Sunday, Jakhar said in the meeting, all the MLAs and district presidents would pass a resolution stating that whatever decision the party high command takes regarding Punjab, would be acceptable to the entire state unit. This resolution will then be sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he added.
The meeting comes a day after the Punjab Congress chief met Navjot Singh Sidhu amid mounting speculation over whether the party will appoint the cricketer-turned-politician as the next head of its state unit.
After the meeting with Jakhar, which lasted more than half-an-hour, Sidhu said he is his elder brother and a guiding force. Jakhar, in turn, described Sidhu as a capable man.
After meeting Jakhar, Sidhu met other party leaders, including some ministers, in Chandigarh.
He reached out to Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and senior party leader Lal Singh, who are considered close to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Sidhu also met Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLAs Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Kulbir Singh Zira and Davinder Singh Ghubaya.
The meetings come in the backdrop of simmering tensions in the Punjab Congress following differences between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu.

