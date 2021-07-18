Amid rift in Punjab Congress, PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar to hold urgent meeting on Monday

Amid intense tussle in the Punjab Congress, PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar has called an urgent meeting of 80 MLAs and 23 district presidents at Chandigarh on Monday.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar is holding the meeting ahead of the likely revamp of the state unit.

In a statement here on Sunday, Jakhar said in the meeting, all the MLAs and district presidents would pass a resolution stating that whatever decision the party high command takes regarding Punjab, would be acceptable to the entire state unit. This resolution will then be sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he added.

The meeting comes a day after the Punjab Congress chief met Navjot Singh Sidhu amid mounting speculation over whether the party will appoint the cricketer-turned-politician as the next head of its state unit.