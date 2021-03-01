Amid protests, PM Modi says govt working for small and medium-level farmers

Even as farmers continue to protest against the three farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government was working for small and medium-level farmers.

Addressing a webinar on Budget provisions for the farm sector, he highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government in the Budget for the next fiscal, including increasing the target of agriculture credit to Rs 16.5 lakh crore from Rs 15 lakh crore in the current financial year.

He emphasised on effective implementation of the Budget provisions. He added that the government has taken various decisions for the benefit of 12 crore small and marginal farmers.

These small and marginal farmers will become the driving force of the rural economy, he added.

Modi also said that India of the 21st century needs post-harvest or food processing revolution, and for that, his government is initiating steps to integrate the country's agricultural produce into the global processed foods market.