Amid protests National Testing Agency confirms dates for JEE, NEET exams

While the Supreme Court had, earlier this week refused to entertain a plea that the exams be postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Education Ministry on Friday evening reiterated the same. Citing the apex court's decision, sources were quoted as saying said that the admit cards for the exams had already been released.

"We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April, 2020," the Supreme Court had said adding that life must go on even in the time of a pandemic and that they did not wish to put the career of the student at peril. And citing this, the NTA wrote in a press release that candidates had for the first time been given five opportunities to change their Centre city.