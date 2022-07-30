e-Paper Get App

Amid price rise, Congress to organise "Prime Minister House Gherao" on August 5

Lok Sabha is likely to have a debate on price rise on Monday.

Updated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Amid price rise, Congress will be organising "Prime Minister House Gherao" on August 5.

In Delhi, party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to register their protest over the issues while the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leadership will participate in "PM House gherao" on the same day.

Notably, Lok Sabha is likely to have a debate on price rise on Monday, followed by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The opposition has been raising the issue of rising prices and GST since the beginning of the session on July 18, in both the Houses.

