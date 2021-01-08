Amid ongoing protests, farm leaders hold 8th meeting with Centre - Story so far

As protesting farm leaders meet with Union leaders in Delhi, the government continues to remain hopeful that the deadlock will soon be resolved. A meeting between the Centre and leaders of framer unions protesting at the borders of Delhi against the three agricultural laws is scheduled to start at 2 pm in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan - the eighth such interaction.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI at around 2:30 pm showed Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal arrive at Vigyan Bhawan. Thus far, the farmers have reached an agreement with the Centre over two issues - permissibility of stubble burning and safeguarding of power subsidies. The topics that will be under discussion today pertain to MSP and the three new farm laws.