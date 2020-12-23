Amid ongoing farmers' agitation, Rahul Gandhi to lead protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow

"Rahul Gandhi along with Opposition leaders met President and submitted the memorandum to resolve farmers' issue. But there was no action from the President and the government. Rahul Gandhi will lead demonstration tomorrow at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs," Congress MP K Suresh told news agency ANI.

"After that, he and other senior leaders will meet the President of India and submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures for his intervention to resolve the farmers' agitation," he added.