Amid ongoing farmers' agitation, Rahul Gandhi to lead protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow

It has been almost a month since thousands of farmers made their way to the national capital, protesting against three recently passed Farm Acts. Several rounds of talks with the government have not led to a consensus, and the protests continue. The Central government on Sunday invited farmer leaders for a fresh round of talks amid attempts to end the agitation. Against this backdrop, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to lead a protest march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow.
"Rahul Gandhi along with Opposition leaders met President and submitted the memorandum to resolve farmers' issue. But there was no action from the President and the government. Rahul Gandhi will lead demonstration tomorrow at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs," Congress MP K Suresh told news agency ANI.
"After that, he and other senior leaders will meet the President of India and submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures for his intervention to resolve the farmers' agitation," he added.
The farm groups have shown no indication of backing down. Even as the government reiterates that people are being misled, the farmers are vehement in their demand that they want the three laws repealed. Offers to amend them have been turned down. Earlier in December, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a meeting with 13 representatives of farm unions. However, the December 8 proposal had been rejected by the farm leaders soon after.
The three laws in question are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.