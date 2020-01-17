Amid nationwide protests, UP university launches awareness programs on CAA and Article 370

While schools in Gujarat and Maharashtra have kickstarted sensitisation programs for students on Citizenship Amendment Law (CAA) at the behest of the Bhartiya Janta Party, a University in Uttar Pradesh has gone a step further and launched a special program on the controversial CAA which has sparked heated debates and protests in several universities across India.

The Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) Allahabad has labelled the course as “Awareness Program on CAA”.

The duration of the program would be three months to one year and Rs. 700 would be the course fee, says the website of the only open university in the state.