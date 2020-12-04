Amid 'love jihad' row, UP cops halt marriage of interfaith couple in Lucknow

The ADCP said the marriage was stopped in accordance with Sections 3 and 8 (clause two) of the recently promulgated Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which states that nobody should convert or attempt to convert directly or otherwise any person from one religion to another "by use or any practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage".

However, the families in question state that there had been no coercion involved, and that the ceremony was taking place with the support of the families. In the absence of any complaint from the parties involved, no FIR has been filed.

According to the new law, any person desiring to convert their religion would have to give a declaration at least 60 days in advance to the DM or ADM stating that this is being done of their own free will.