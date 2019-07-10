Amid Karnataka Crisis, JD(S) leaders lodged at Prestige Golfshire Club practice Yoga

<p>Amid the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, some JD (S) leaders have found a unique way to kill the stress. While tensions were gripping Congress-JD (S) coalition, in order to reduce the stress, some JD (S) leaders were seen practicing yoga while lodged at Prestige Golfshire Club.</p>.<p>Few Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs are staying at Golfshire Club in Devanahalli. The Congress-JDS coalition government in the state plunged into crisis after 11 MLAs resigned on Saturday. They are presently in Mumbai.</p><p>Another independent MLA, H Nagesh, who was inducted as a minister last month, withdrew support from the Kumaraswamy government on Monday. The deepening crisis has sent senior leaders of both the parties in a huddle with both sides holding a rally of meetings to mitigate the crisis.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>