Amid heavy security deployment, Amit Shah arrives in poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Chennai on Saturday amid heavy security deployment for a short visit that will see him meeting with party officials and inaugurating a slew of projects. He is visiting the state after more than a year, and visuals showed the BJP leader being welcomed in Chennai by cheering crowds.

Even before it could begin however, criticism and controversy had erupted. A section of Twitter has, since yesterday been trending the hashtag, "GoBackAmitShah" with hundreds of critical comments being posted. There was also a counter trend that attempted to welcome Shah to Tamil Nadu. Shah's visit, assumes greater significance, coming as it does ahead of the May 2021 Assembly elections in the state. While the party does not have a massive presence in the southern state, there may soon be a few changes when it comes to membership. Reports suggest that suspended MP KP Ramalingam has joined the BJP and might meet with Shah during his visit. According to some reports, Ramalingam who is an MK Alagiri loyalist appeared to suggest that the other leader too might join with the BJP.