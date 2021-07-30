Amid furore over Pegasus snooping claims, NSO group blocks some govt clients from using its spyware: Report

Amid furore over the Pegasus 'phone hacking' allegations, Israeli-based NSO group has reportedly blocked several government clients in various parts of the world from using its technology. The temporary ban comes as the company undertakes an investigation into possible misuse of its product.

It is not known who exactly is on that list or how long this limitation will last. According to an NPR report that quoted a source within the company, there is presently an "investigation into some clients". Some of them, the source added, have been "temporarily suspended".

Earlier this month, investigative reports by a group of media organisations had suggested that the military-grade malware from NSO Group was reportedly being used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents. Globally, the leaked databse is believed to contain around 50,000 numbers that were selected as candidates for possible surveillance by the clients of NSO.

According to their investigation undertaken by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data, the list includes at least 300 verified mobile phone numbers from India. Reports had suggested that these belonged to two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge, besides scores of business persons and activists.