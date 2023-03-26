Amid fresh spike in infections, India records 1,890 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours | Representative Image

India recorded 1,890 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The Health Ministry said that India's active caseload currently stands at 9,433. The total recoveries are at 4,41,63,883 with 1,051 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Currently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent. The Daily positivity rate and Weekly Positivity Rate stand at 1.56 per cent and 1.29 per cent, respectively.

No. of tests conducted

According to the official release, 92.09 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, out of which 1,21,147 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the mass vaccination drive in the country, 220.65 crore total vaccine doses (95.20 crore Second Dose and 22.86 crore Precaution Dose) have been administered, of which 7,955 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

1,590 fresh cases found a day ago

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,590 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 146 days, while the number of active cases of the infection climbed to 8,601, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Out of 6 deaths, 3 were reported in Maharashtra

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,824 with six more fatalities, with three being reported from Maharashtra and one each being recorded in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.23 per cent. With the fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 4,47,02,257.