Amid floods in Karnataka, villagers dance on waterlogged National Highway in Belagavi; watch video

Because of incessant heavy rain for over a week around five feet of water flooded the areas near Maratha Colony and Nanawadi. The Hindu reported that there was no power in some parts of the city as trees fell on power lines. The officials of Hubli Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) were busy repairing the lines and restoring power. “We are doing our best. But it will take some time for complete restoration,” U.H. Shindhe, assistant executive engineer, HESCOM, told The Hindu.

Following intermittent rains in catchment areas, there has been an increase in water level in the Kabini Dam with 46,000 cusecs of water. Subsequently, over 40,000 cusecs of water have been released from the dam. Though the maximum water level can reach till 2,284 feet, currently the water level in the dam is 2,281.5 feet.

Meanwhile, all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in the Kodagu district have been closed for two days as rain continues to wreak havoc in the region. The district administration gave the directions after Indian Meteorological Department issued 'Red Alert' in Kodagu for the next 48 hours.

As troubled Yamagarni villagers found joy in the rain, netizens also praised them for the same.