Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Vir Sanghvi’s tweet on doctors infuriates medical Twitter

The journo’s comment invited flak from a section of netizens on the microblogging platform.

One user wrote, “If you have got the knowledge from Google then why did you came to me? Check my knowledge? 2nd opinion? Point here is if you don't trust please come to me.”

“Come on... cannot believe this is coming from you Vir. In my experience, not one of my patients was guided correctly by these google searches and all they had was heightened apprehensions. U can’t compare our knowledge with this stupidity,” added another.

In subsequent tweets, while replying to the comments, Sanghvi wrote, “You should be prepared to answer questions from your patients based on their own research. Only an arrogant fool puts up signs like that disparaging a patient’s right to research his own ailments.”

“Nobody says don’t go to doctors. All I want to know is why do doctors get so hostile about patients googling their own symptoms that they need to put up boards like that. Arrogance? Insecurity?” he added.

Here are some more reactions on Twitter.