Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Rajasthan schools set to reopen with strict protocols and yoga

Schools for Classes 9 to 12 will reopen with strict COVID-19 protocol and yoga in Rajasthan. A counsellor will also visit regularly the hostels for mental counselling of the students. Students will not be compelled to come to school and permission of parents will be mandatory.



Schools and hostels are scheduled to reopen from September 1st in the state after a gap of around five months. Though the number of COVID-19 cases has gone down the government is taking no chanced and decided to follow proper COVID-19 protocol to reopen the schools and hostels. Schools have been directed to arrange yoga activities for students in their classrooms for their physical and mental health.

A detailed SOP has also been issued by the education department that says there will be no assembly, sports and functions in the school till further orders. Midday meal will not be cooked and dry ration will be provided. Different timings have been set for classes to avoid overcrowding in the school. Students will not be allowed to exchange their water bottles, lunch and stationery. Proper distancing has to be maintained in sitting arrangements in the classes.

One dose of vaccine has been made mandatory for the school staff, teachers and staff of school buses.

It is to note that the state government had once decided to reopen schools for all classes but change the decision after a strong reaction from the parents and now decided to reopen the schools in a phase manner.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 03:32 PM IST