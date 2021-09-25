Amid COVID-19 pandemic, government school students get aid from charitable organisations in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In a rather welcome move, students of Telangana government schools are now getting support from charitable organisations to continue their studies. This support system is prominent in the erstwhile north Telangana region, where a few charity organisations are lending crucial supportive role to the student studies in the post COVID-19 period.

Amid the pandemic, the education sector had witnessed a crisis of epic proportions, with the parents of students studying in the government sector compelled to wait for the procurement of note books and stationery in their respective places. Most of the parents are unable to afford the costs of notebooks and in certain cases the charity units have volunteered to support those requiring stationery.

In Warangal city, the north Telangana headquarters, Kadiyam Foundation working under the stewardship of eminent philanthropist and social Doctor Dr. Kadiyam Kavya has selected several schools for distribution of notebooks. On Saturday, the Chair person of the foundation herself distributed note books and stationery to the hundred odd students of Devannapet ZP Secondary school in Hasanparthi Mandal of Hanamkonda district.

A pathologist by profession, foundation Chair person Dr Kavya told the Free Press Journal that she was lending support to the needy in general and girl students in particular for the last five years. Government school network is my prime area of operation and since 48 percent of the wards pursuing their primary and secondary education are enrolled with the government schools and government school network we are taking it as a challenge to help those pupils, she asserted.

The Saturday program was attended by about one hundred and fifty students. The foundation has supported more than 35 thousand students till date through their charity.

ALSO READ Telangana: TPCC working president Jagga Reddy accuses party chief Revanth of sidelining seniors

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 05:55 PM IST