Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Amit Shah surfaces to accuse Congress' 'petty politics'

Shah's remark comes as a reponse to the Congress leaders critising the government for not taking effective measures to fight the menace.

Well, on Thursday, at the Congress Working Committe, senior Congress leaders discused the situation and criticised the government stating that the implementation of the lockdown was unplanned. Party Chief Sonia Gandhi also said that it had led to chaos and pain to scores of migrant workers.

"The way Lockdown was imposed by govt with few hours of prior information has created problems for common people. Lakhs of migrant workers were forced to return to their villages in the absence of transportation services. This has hurt many people," Sonia Gandhi said.

Moreover, Shah on Thursday talked about the need to implement lockdown more strictly in some states.

"Union Home Minister talked about the need to implement lockdown more strictly in some states and the importance of effective district-level implementation of the guidelines issued by the Centre," said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah on Thursday interacted with the Chief Ministers of States via video conferencing and discussed ways and means to combat the menace of COVID-19.

"Union Health Secretary apprised the dignitaries of the rise in a number of cases in India, the spread of cases from Nizamuddin Markaz, preparations to tackle medical cases arising out of the further spread of the virus and need to break transmission chain in the districts with a high number of confirmed cases," the press release said.

Amid the Nizamuddin Markaz fiasco, sources said that Shah was on 28 March apprised of the situation and had asked Ajit Doval to go to the ground and start the evacuation process and quarantine or isolate those who showed symptoms of the virus.

Earlier, in the day, Modi praised how all the States have worked together as a team to check the spread of the virus.

He, however, forewarned that the global situation remains far from satisfactory and informed about speculations of a possible second wave of the spread of the virus in some countries.

PM Modi outlined that the common goal for the country is to ensure minimum loss of life.

